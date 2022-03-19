How To Remove Unnecessary Blank Pages or Extra Pages on Microsoft Word

Ever faced a problem where your word document has some blank or extra pages which you do not require, and are unable to find the delete option? Well, we all have been there. It is a common issue, but most of the time, people do not know how to tackle it. A lot of times this issue happens because of hitting the enter key too many times, creating tables, unnecessary section breaks, extra paragraph markers, unintentional page breaks, and more. These blank pages make you look unprofessional, and to get rid of these, we have got you covered. Here are some ways in which you can get it done in simple steps.

Delete page in Word using Find and Replace tool

Open the word file in MS Word, tap anywhere on the page that you wish to delete

Now press ‘Ctrl+G’ in Windows and if you have Mac, then ‘Option+Command+G’.

A dialogue box will pop up, tap on the ‘Go To’ section and type the page in the ‘Enter Page Number’ section.

Hit ‘Enter’ and then tap ‘Close’

Verify if that is the right page that you want to delete and make sure the content is selected

After that press the ‘Delete’ or ‘Backspace’ button.

Delete page in Word using backspace/ delete

Select the entire page that you want to delete, you can do that via a cursor or select Control+A.

Hit the ‘Backspace/ Delete’ buttons

Now the unwanted pages will be removed from the word file.

Remove blank page in MS Word from the end

HoldCtrl + Shift + 8if you are using Windows orCommand + 8 if you are a Mac user, it will make the paragraph markers visible.

Now select the paragraph markers with double click on the icons

Press the ‘Delete’ or ‘Backspace’ button, it will remove the blank page and paragraph markers.

