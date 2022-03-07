How to Remove Unused Apps From Apple Watch

Despite having a small size, the Apple Watch comes with a host of features. Especially with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple has equipped the gadget with fascinating functions to make it the ‘ultimate device for a healthy life’. The Apple Watch comes in handy when you don’t want to pull your bulky phone out of the pocket or when you are just busy working out. From measuring your heart rate, tracking calories, and getting all the notifications from your phone right on your wrist, Apple Watch makes everything a lot more convenient.

As Apple Watch works on iOS, it enables the users to install a range of applications that you can operate from the watch itself. One can access these applications by pressing the digital crown on the watch. But, having just too many applications on your watch, makes everything very cluttered especially when your Apple watch has limited space on display. Moreover, sometimes when you install an iPhone app with an Apple Watch companion app, it annoyingly installs an additional application on your watch. The storage on your Apple Watch I also limited and once you use all of it, you have no space left to install more applications.

Hence, it becomes important that you get rid of all the inactive applications that are eating up space on your Apple Watch. Fortunately, uninstalling applications from your watch is as easy as installing them. To uninstall the unused application from your Apple Watch just follow the steps below.

Step – 1 Raise the Apple Watch to wake it up or just tap the screen.

Step – 2 Next, press the Digital Crown to view the applications installed on your watch.

Step – 3 The watch displays the apps in a grid view by default. It is advised that you long-press and change it to a list view to view the names.

Step – 4 In the list view, you can easily swipe left on an app to remove or uninstall it.

Step – 5 In the grid view, you have to press and hold the display before tapping on ‘Edit Apps’.

Step – 6 Now, you will notice that the applications start to jiggle. A small ‘X’ icon will also appear on each of the applications that are not default.

Step – 7 Simply, tap on the ‘X’ icon to uninstall it and then confirm it by clicking ‘Delete App’.

However, you can also remove the apps on your watch using your iPhone. For that, just open the Apple Watch app and scroll to search the application you want to uninstall. Next, just click on that app which will take you to a screen with a single button. Just click that button so that it is no longer green.

Now, return to your Apple Watch screen and you will notice that the app has been removed.

