How To Sign In to YouTube On Your Smart TV Using a Smartphone

YouTube is the hub of all the latest trends around us and gives us never-ending options of videos to surf through. Usually, people use YouTube on their mobile phones and tablets which have a small screen to offer. On the other hand, your TV has a huge display but you have to switch between the same old limited channels. But what if you could merge the both and stream YouTube videos on the large display of your smart TV. Well, that is absolutely possible provided that your TV is a smart one and supports applications such as YouTube.

The signing-in process has been made easy by Google which now allows users to use their mobile phones to run YouTube on a smart TV. Earlier, the users were required to manually enter the password on the TV using a virtual keyboard. However, it must be noted that to use this feature, one must connect their smart TV and smartphone to the same Wi-Fi network.

To enjoy YouTube on your smart TV just follow the easy steps below.

Step 1 - On your smart TV open the YouTube application while making sure it is connected to a WiFi network.

Step 2 - Now click on the “Sign in with Phone" option.

Step 3 - Next, your smart TV will prompt you to open the YouTube app on your smartphone.

Step 4 - Once you open the YouTube app on your smartphone while logged in with an account, the smart TV will automatically detect that and you will be now able to enjoy YouTube on the TV.

Step 5 - Another way to do this is by going to the YouTube settings on your smart TV.

Step 6 - Now click on the “Link with TV code" option. A 12-digit blue code will appear on your TV screen.

Step 7 - Next, open YouTube app on your smartphone and go to the settings menu.

Step 8 - Look for “Watch on TV" option and click on it.

Step 9 - Enter the code displayed on your TV in the smartphone and click on “Link."

Step 10 - You are done. Now stream any YouTube video directly on your TV.

