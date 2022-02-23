How to 'Star' Emails on Gmail to Declutter Your Inbox

Email still remains one of the most widely used methods of communication. ­Especially for people involved in businesses, email is the fastest and most convenient communication channel that keeps things ‘official’. Due to the wide use of this medium, our inboxes often get packed with hundreds and thousands of emails. While many of these emails are unnecessary junk mails that make their way to the spam folder, some of them also tend to be quite important.

Sometimes, the significant mails tend to get hidden in the pile of promotional or unwanted emails. This makes our inbox quite chaotic and disorganized. However, you have plenty of ways to get rid of this email clutter. One of the methods is to use the star feature in Gmail which allows you to highlight a particular email in the list.

To star an email in Gmail, just follow the easy steps below.

Step – 1 Open your Gmail account on either your mobile, tablet or laptop.

Step – 2 Now open the folder where the email you want to highlight is present.

Step – 3 You will notice a star shape next to every email in the list. Clicking on that shape will turn it yellow indicating that it has been starred or highlighted.

Step – 4 You can star as many emails as you want from any folder. You can find all the starred emails in the ‘Starred’ folder which will significantly organize your emails.

Step – 5 In order to unstar an email, you just have to click again on the yellow star next to the email and it will be removed from the ‘Starred’ folder.

Other features-

Step – 1 In order to explore more star features, you can visit the settings on your Gmail page and then click on ‘See all settings.’

Step – 2 Now choose the ‘General’ tab and look for ‘Stars’ in the list of options.

Step – 3 You will notice that Gmail offers several other stars and icons which you can use apart from the usual yellow star.

Step – 4 In order to choose any other colored star or icon, just drag it from the ‘Not in use’ list to the ‘In use’ list.

Step – 5 Now, just press ‘Save Changes’ at the bottom of the page and you are all done.

