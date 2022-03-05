How To Stay Safe Online And Use Android 12 Privacy Dashboard Feature

Android remains to be one of the most widely used operating system for phones worldwide. To retain this user base, Google keeps introducing new and fascinating features through android updates. Last year, Google announced the launch of Android 12.

Due to growing concerns about data privacy and online safety, Google focused more on the security features with the launch of Android 12. It introduced a new Privacy Dashboard feature that will enable users to track their applications’ activities more efficiently.

The Privacy Dashboard allows you to know what all applications are accessing your crucial data and represents it through a neat timeline. In the timeline, it shows the applications that have access to certain permissions such as camera, location and microphone.

To access the Privacy Dashboard on Android 12, just follow the steps below.

Step 1 - Open the settings on your Android 12 device and scroll down to the Privacy section.

Step 2 - Now, in the privacy settings, select ‘Privacy dashboard’.

Step 3 - You will see the graphical representation of permissions accessed in the past 24 hours by various applications on your device.

Step 4 - Below the infographic, you will also see three options of Location, Camera and Microphone. By tapping on any of these options, you can see the list of applications that accessed this particular permission. Moreover, in Android 12, you will also get to know about the duration for which an application accessed the permission.

Step 5 - If you notice an application that should not be accessing the permission in the list, you can easily deny the permission to it using the ‘Manage Permission’ option.

Step 6 - By clicking on ‘Manage Permission’ the Android 12 will display a list of all the applications with the permission that they have accessed. By choosing a particular app from the list, you can control the permissions that it can access.

The Privacy Dashboard feature will be immensely useful in weeding out the applications that are not used frequently but still access crucial permissions on your device. It will serve as a single place where users can get an insight into the data and permission usage by various applications. This will in turn ensure the privacy and safety of your data while you use your device.

