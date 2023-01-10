How to Transfer Your In-Game Progress Before Google Shuts Stadia on January 18

In September 2022, Google announced that it is shutting its online cloud gaming streaming platform, Stadia on January 18, 2023. Now, as the eventual halt approaches, in order to prevent the loss of in-game progress, it is important for users to follow the instructions provided by the publishers of popular titles to transfer and backup their progress before the service shuts down.

CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has announced that players can manually download and transfer their save data from the game to PC using Google Takeout before the Stadia service is shut down.

Gamers who own Ubisoft titles on Stadia can now claim complimentary PC copies of those games by linking their Ubisoft and Stadia accounts. However, there are a handful of exceptions—five titles in total, three of which are from the Just Dance series. Users must act fast, as the claim period ends on January 18th. Additionally, for games that support cross-progression, your in-game progress will be transferred to your PC.

For Hitman 3, IO Interactive is allowing players to use “Stadia Progression Carryover" to move their Hitman 3 progress from Stadia to PC––Steam, or Epic games clients, Xbox, or PlayStation by connecting their IOI Account to Stadia before the service is shut down on January 18.

Stadia users can check respective developers for additional information—considering more games like Elder Scrolls Online, etc., too, are offering data transfers.

Google has already started processing refunds since November 2022. The refunds include all hardware purchases as well. While Google expects most refunds to be handled by January 18, 2023, people might have due queries about their Stadia refund status. This Google support document highlights every possible refund outcome.

