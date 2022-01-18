How to Update Email On Your Spotify Account

The expansion of smartphones and affordable data services saw many individuals moving to online music streaming platforms in India. Instead of storing the songs' files on the device, users found it fairly to just lookup up the song and play it online. Suddenly there was a flood of music streaming apps and even big global players were interested in the Indian market. In July 2019, music streaming giant Spotify announced its launch in India and the app started gaining popularity. While the app was largely free to download, certain features were behind the paywall.

With its premium features, users could download and store their favourite local and global music on one Spotify app. The subscription cost was kept low to attract more users. Spotify's app is easy to use and even making profile updates and changes are fairly simple. In case you wish to update your current email or add a new one to your Spotify profile, you can do it following these simple steps. However, this option is only for users who logged in using their email and not their Facebook account to sign up for Spotify. In case you have a Facebook profile linked to Spotify, you first will have to disconnect it first to update an email.

The email update can only be done through the mobile/desktop site of Spotify and not the app.

>Step 1: Launch the Spotify website, Spotify.com, on your device.

>Step 2: Log in to your profile using the required credentials.

>Step 3: After signing in, click on the profile menu on the top right corner of the website.

>Step 4: Here, click the “Edit Profile" option on the account’s “Account Preview" page.

You are now on the “Edit Profile" page. To change your email, click on the “Email" field and type the new email address. Confirm your identity by entering your current Spotify password in the mentioned field. Finally, save your changes by clicking “Save Profile" options at the bottom of the page.

And that's done, you are good to go. Enjoy your favourite music on Spotify.

