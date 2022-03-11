How To Update Your Google Play Store App

If you are an Android user, it is impossible to be oblivious to the Mecca of all applications that make your device much more useful. Google Play Store is the application that allows all the other apps to be fed onto your device. The platform also fosters the process of updating the apps.

This main source of apps and their updates itself needs to be updated with time to ensure smooth functioning and flow of data between the Play Store and your phone. Although Play Store is automatically updated by Google, this automatic update feature sometimes becomes dysfunctional without notifying.

As a result, glitches and hindrances start to surface on the Google Play Store due to the unfixed bugs. If your Google Play Store is not updated, you will have to do it manually. So, below listed are easy steps that will help you update the Google Play Store.

Launch the Google Play Store application on your mobile device.

Once in the UI (User-interface), tap on the profile icon on the top-right corner of the UI.

On tapping, a tray of options will slide down. Select Settings > About.

Now, locate the ‘Play Store Version’ section and tap on the ‘Update Play Store’ button.

Once you press the button, your app will start to update if it is not already. In case the app is updated, you will be notified of the same. If that’s the case, then tap ‘Got it.’

There may be multiple reasons why your Google Play Store App is not getting updated automatically. Here are the steps to activate automatic updates for your Google Play Store application.

Launch the Google Play Store app.

Tap on the profile icon in the right corner.

Now, locate Settings and choose Network Preferences.

Here, you will find two options under the title Auto-update apps. One will ask you to choose to auto-update the app on either Wi-Fi or mobile data, and the second one will ask you to auto-update only if your device is connected to a Wi-Fi connection.

In its latest March update, Google Play Store is bringing hordes of new features for the users. This includes some bug fixes, new search and optimisation features, and a better user experience for NFC-enabled devices. In addition, there are several updates pertaining to the security & privacy of the application as well.

