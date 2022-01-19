How to Use Apple AirPods as Hearing Aid and To Even Spy on Others

If you have an Apple device that is running iOS 14.3 or iPadOS 14.3 or newer, your device has a very useful feature. If you have your AirPods connected, you can convert your device into a microphone that amplifies the conversations around you and delivers them to your AirPods. This feature can be very useful for people hard of hearing as it converts your AirPods into hearing aids. In a few simple steps, you can easily access this feature and add this to your Control Centre for quicker access as well. Here’s how to use it.

>ALSO READ: This Is When Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Is Expected To Be Launched After Delay

Advertisement

>Step 1: On your iOS device, launch Settings.

>Step 2: Find the ‘Control Centre’ option and select it.

>Step 3: On the next screen, you will see a list of shortcuts already added to the Control Centre and shortcuts that are not added.

>Step 4: Scroll down to find the ‘Hearing’ option with an ear icon and click on the green plus icon next to it.

Advertisement

>Step 5: Now, the ‘Hearing’ option should be visible under the ‘Included Controls’ section.

>Step 6: Tap on the ‘Settings’ option on the left top corner. The settings should be saved now.

>Step 7: Now, open the ‘Control Centre’ by swiping down from the top right of your screen.

>Step 8: Press on the ‘Hearing’ ear icon to toggle Live Listen.

>Step 9: Next, turn on Live Listen for the connected audio device, such as AirPods. Once the feature is on, the audio levels are visible on the toggle pop-up.

>Step 1`0: Now, place your device in front of the person whom you want to hear and should hear their voice loud and clear.

You can use Live Listen with your wired microphone as well. The Live Listen feature can also be connected with ‘Made for iPhone’ hearing aids as well, which offers various ways to control how your hearing aid sounds. The feature can also be misused to spy on conversations by just leaving one’s iPhone in a room while walking out with AirPods.

A similar feature can be accessed on Android smartphones as well by downloading Google’s Sound Amplifier app from Play Store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.