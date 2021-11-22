How To Use WhatsApp On 4 Devices Together Even When Your Phone Is Not Connected to Internet

WhatsApp has recently started rolling out its multi-device feature widely. While still in beta, the new feature allows users to link up to four devices, without having to keep their primary smartphone connected to the internet. Both Android and iOS users can use this feature currently by just signing up for the beta testing. With this, WhatsApp web will work on your laptop even without your phone being connected to the internet.

Users can link up to 4 devices with their WhatsApp. This feature comes in handy if you use multiple devices - phone, laptop, and/or a tablet. The feature is in an open beta stage at the moment, so users need to first sign up for the multi-device beta. Let us take a look at how to do this:

>Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Click the >three-dot menu on the top right corner, then select >Linked Devices. This will open the screen from where you login to WhatsApp Web. Tap “>Multi Device Beta," then tap “>Join Beta." After this, head back to the Lined Devices page and tap on the >Link a Device button. Open >web.whatsapp.com on your secondary device. >Scan the QR code shown on your secondary device with your smartphone camera. Once linked, you can forget about your smartphone and use WhatsApp web carefree.

Now, you can use WhatsApp on both devices. You don’t need to worry about keeping your primary smartphone connected to the internet or keeping it on for that matter. Once logged in, linked devices on WhatsApp will be able to receive and send messages up to 14 days after the smartphone goes offline. The feature has one limitation on iOS - it doesn’t allow you to delete conversations or messages from a linked device. Further, you can still not link a tablet or a secondary smartphone with WhatsApp.

