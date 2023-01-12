Home » News » Tech » How To Use WhatsApp On Two Smartphones With The Same Phone Number: Follow This Step-by-Step Guide

How To Use WhatsApp On Two Smartphones With The Same Phone Number: Follow This Step-by-Step Guide

Here's how you can use the same WhatsApp account and phone number on two different devices at the same time.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 15:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Linking a phone is similar to linking WhatsApp Web to your primary WhatsApp account. (Image: Reuters File Photo)
Linking a phone is similar to linking WhatsApp Web to your primary WhatsApp account. (Image: Reuters File Photo)

WhatsApp has made it easier for users to stay connected on multiple devices by introducing the ability to link a secondary smartphone to your account. This allows you to use the same WhatsApp account and phone number on two different devices at the same time, without the confusion of managing separate accounts.

Linking a phone is similar to linking WhatsApp Web to your primary WhatsApp account—for both Android and iOS, and involves similar steps. But, before you begin, ensure that you have a primary WhatsApp account already setup on your primary phone.

To link a secondary device to your primary WhatsApp account, follow these steps:

  1. On your secondary device, open the WhatsApp application and proceed to the section where you enter your phone number.
  2. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner to open the menu.
  3. In the menu, select the option labeled ‘Link device.’
  4. On your primary device, open the WhatsApp app and go to the ‘Settings’ menu.
  5. Navigate to the ‘Linked Devices’ section.
  6. Tap on ‘Link a Device.’
  7. Use your primary device to scan the QR code displayed on your secondary device.
  8. Wait for the devices to sync. Once complete, your WhatsApp account should now be able to function on both devices simultaneously.

first published: January 12, 2023, 15:03 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 15:03 IST
