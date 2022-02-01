How To Watch Sony PlayStation State Of Play Event: Big Gran Tourismo 7 Unveil Coming

Japanese electronics make Sony has announced its next iteration of the Sony State of Play event. The event will be livestreamed later this week, on February 2, and Sony is expected to unveil its next racing game, Gran Tourismo 7 during the event. According to reports, the State of Play event this year will focus majorly on the upcoming racing game that is set to release in March this year. This will be the eighth game in the popular racing simulator franchise, and the teasers from the company hint that the State of Play event will focus majorly on Gran Tourismo 7.

Sony has announced that the PlayStation State of Play event will take place on February 2 at 2PM PT (3:30AM IST on February 3). The announcement hints that the company will showcase 30 minutes of gameplay footage of the upcoming game on PlayStation 5. The event will be streamed live on Sony’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the stream, Sony will also show game modes and features of the popular racing simulator. The event usually showcases upcoming exclusive game’s from Sony’s in-house studio.

Alongside the gameplay for Gran Tourismo 7, Sony is also expected to show the game modes and features of the upcoming game. Gran Tourismo 7 will be launched on PlayStation on March 4, 2022. The game will come with a campaign mode set in Europe. The car designing tool is also expanding, alongside the photography tool, car tuning controls, and a bigger car collection.

Sony’s Gran Tourismo franchise for PlayStation competes with Microsoft’s Forza series that is available for Xbox and PC. During last year’s State of Play presentation, Sony unveiled Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Returnal, and other announcements.

