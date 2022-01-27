How WhatsApp Two-Step Verification Works on Smartphones Before It Hits Web Version

WhatsApp is all set to roll out a two-step verification feature for its web and desktop users. The Meta-owned platform is working on an update that will allow web or desktop version users to enable verification features for additional security to their WhatsApp account, reported WABetainfo. The feature is already part of the iOS and Android mobile applications of the messaging app. Using this feature, the user can add an extra layer of security to their WhatsApp account for a time when someone else gets access to their device. After the 2-step verification is set up, you will need to enter a six-digit PIN to access your account.

While the rollout on WhatsApp Web may still take some more time, here’s how you can enable 2-step verification on WhatsApp mobile by following these simple steps-

- Unlock your device using a PIN, facial recognition or fingerprint scanner.

- Open WhatsApp

- Navigate to the Setting tab by tapping on the three dots on the top right corner of the app.

- Next, tap on account > Two-Step verification and toggle to enable

- Set up a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm.

- Provide an alternate email you can access or tap skip if you don’t wish to add an email to your account. However, please note that adding email will make it easier for you to reset the 2 step verification when needed.

- Tap next and confirm the email address.

- Finally, save the changes by tapping on ‘Done’

Please set up a PIN that you can remember easily. In case you forget the PIN, you may reset using your email address and other contact details. However, if you don’t add an email and forget your PIN, you will have to wait for 7 days before getting the option to reset the PIN. In addition to the two-step verification feature for the desktop apps, WhatsApp is reportedly also working on a calling update that will show the chat wallpaper of the account the user is calling.

According to WABetainfo, this feature is under development and currently shows only shows the default wallpaper in the voice call interface and not a customized chat wallpaper. WhatsApp is expected to add customised chat wallpapers in the voice call interface before the final rollout. The feature is likely to make a debut on both the Android and iOS versions of the mobile app very soon., however, the official confirmation of dates is still awaited.

