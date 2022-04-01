How Xiaomi, Nothing, Oppo And Zomato Pulled April Fools’ Pranks

Xiaomi, Nothing, and Oppo have all pulled an April Fools’ Day prank on those extra-enthusiastic tech fans who forgot to check the calendar. All these companies have been teasing the launch of a new product, but the whole promotion game was a part of an elaborate plan. Nothing by Carl Pei was teasing the launch of ‘Another (1)’ smartphone, while Xiaomi was expected to launch its Mi Pad in India. Oppo was also expected to launch something special but it was released in the form of ‘Oppo Gotcha’.

Xiaomi on April Fools’ Day 2022: Earlier this week, Xiaomi started promoting the arrival of a new ‘tab’ in the country. Many fans speculated about the launch of the Xiaomi Pad that remains available in select global markets and not in India. It turns out, the company was merely kidding us with the launch of the ‘Confiboost’ mint tablets that are assured to be ‘kid friendly’ and ‘ultra-portable’. The company is clearly not in the mood to introduce their much-awaited tablet yet.

Nothing on April Fools’ Day 2022: Former OnePlus executive Carl Pei’s Nothing was also promoting the launch of a new smartphone after introducing its first Nothing (1) Phone last month. The company was teasing the arrival of ‘another’ smartphone, but no details were shared. More than a prank, Nothing took this opportunity to take a dig at OEMs for producing boring, “unoriginal" smartphones with “edge-to-edge monotony". The company was referring to the solid box design with multiple cameras on the back. The company’s first Nothing (1) phone is said to refresh the look and feel of the smartphone, similar to its Ear (1) TWS earbuds.

Oppo on April Fools’ Day 2022: Oppo, just like Xiaomi, went a step ahead and created a dedicated page to pull this prank. Called ‘Oppo Gotcha’, the device is essentially a toy with some ‘latest’ tech. In its social media post, Oppo said, “The wait is over. Say hello to #OPPOGotcha. Don’t be fooled by its tiny size. Incredible potential awaits".

Zomato is also pulling a little prank on select customers. As spotted by Gizbot’s Rohit Arora, Zomato is sharing a message with customers saying, “I’ve just placed an order for you on Zomato. You can track the order status here". But the link carries a text, “You’ve been pranked". Fools day or not, readers are advised not to click on suspicious links for online safety.

