HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop With Intel Celeron CPU Launched in India

HP has launched its latest Chromebook notebook in India – HP Chromebook x360 14a, powered by Intel’s Celeron processor. The company says its latest Chromebook is designed for school students aged four to 15 to help “stay connected and creative" regardless of whether they are at home, classroom, or in a blended learning environment. The notebook also features a touch-enabled display, and users can rotate the screen up to 360 degrees to use it as a tablet. However, the screen still features thick bezels, likely to prevent accidental touches in the tablet form factor.

HP Chromebook x360 14a Price in India

The new variant sits with the AMD-powered models that launched in India last year. The new HP Chromebook x360 14a Intel Celeron N4120 costs Rs 29,999 in India. Customers can choose between Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal colours, and its sale in India will begin soon. It will be available on HP online and offline stores and partner channels.

HP Chromebook x360 14a Specifications

Since the laptop is designed for children, it features modest specifications. The HP Chromebook x360 14a comes with a 14-inch display with touch support, HD resolution, and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company says the notebook does not include a fan for a “quieter and more comfortable computing experience", but details related to the cooling system remain unclear. For video calls, it supports a wide vision HD Camera (88-degree FoV) and Wi-Fi 5 for connectivity. The notebook is powered by Intel Celeron N4120 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a features a full-size keyboard with the Google “Everything" key for easy access to search and several keyboard shortcuts. As the name suggests, the laptop runs ChromeOS, and users can enjoy all services from Google. Additionally, users can use Google Assistant virtual companion for hands-free control. As mentioned, its x360 hinge design offers a convertible 2-in-1 style, allowing users to use the device like a laptop, tablet, or tent mode for watching content. The laptop is touted to deliver up to 14 hours of battery backup.

