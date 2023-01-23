HP Envy x360 15 Series Laptops Launched In India: Price, Availability And Specifications

PC and printer major HP on Monday announced the launch of its Envy x360 15 laptop series in India. The new HP Envy x360 15 portfolio comes with a 15.6-inch OLED touch display, up to 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the company said in a statement.

HP Envy x360 15 Laptops: Pricing And Availability

The HP Envy x360 15 8GB RAM+ 512GB FHD storage model with the the12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is available at a starting price of Rs 82,999 in Indi and the HP Envy x360 15 16GB+512GB FHD variant is coming at a starting price of Rs 86,999. On the other hand, the OLED version of the Envy x360 15 with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 94,999 and the 1TB storage variant OLED is available at a starting price of Rs 1,14,999.

“With a strong legacy of delivering insights-based innovations, we at HP, are powering creators’ dreams by providing the best creative experience and technology. HP’s new Envy x360 15 portfolio enables content creators to express themselves through best-in-class display and smart, high-performance productivity features that liberate creativity and expression," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said.

HP Envy x360 15 Series Laptops Specifications

The new HP Envy x360 15 portfolio features an Emoji Keyboard for faster communication, 5MP IR camera with intelligence features like Auto frame Technology and AI Noise reduction for enhanced privacy. Continuing HP’s focus on sustainable impact, the new Envy x360 15 portfolio contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminum.

Key features of the new HP Envy x360 15 are - 15.6-inch, OLED touch display with 100 per cent DCI P3 color calibration and Eyesafe Certified Improved latency, touch and convertible design for flexibility in any position, 5MP camera with IR face recognition login technology, Emoji menu on Keyboard with one key for faster expression

The new laptops are also coming with auto frame technology to help always keep in focus during video calls. For performance, the new HP Envy x360 15 portfolio comes with Up to 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphic.

The new 15-inch laptops are pre-loaded with HP Palette software, whcih includes concepts for sketching and HP Photo Match for quickly finding and organizing photos. For connectivity, the devices have Intel Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo and more. The laptop will offer features like quick boot, all-day battery life, and an improved overall user experience.

