HP Launches 2022 Edition Omen And Victus Gaming Laptops: Prices, Specs And More

PC-maker HP has launched its latest range of gaming laptops in India. The company has launched gaming laptops in its HP Omen and HP Victus range of laptops including the HP Omen 16 (2022), the HP Omen 17 (2022), HP Victus 15 (2022), and the HP Victus 16 (2022). The laptops come with options for AMD and Intel processors including the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs. Alongside the new gaming laptops, HP has also launched four gaming PCs with the portfolio. Let’s take a look at the prices, specifications, and other features of the new HP gaming laptops:

HP Omen, HP Victus 2022 Prices

Advertisement

The HP Pmen 16 (2022) has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,09,999 onwards in India, and is available for purchase already. The HP Omen 17 (2022) is priced at Rs 1,99,999 onwards in India and will go on sale starting August. The HP Victus 15 is priced at Rs 67,999 onwards in India, and will go on sale starting July next month. Further, the HP Victus 16 has been launched at a price of Rs 84,999 and is already available for sale in the country. HPs range of gaming PC, the Omen 45L, Omen 40L, and the HP Omen 25L PCs are priced at Rs 1,49,999 onwards in India, and the HP Victus 15L is priced at Rs 93,999 onwards in the country.

HP Omen 16, Omen 17 Specifications

Advertisement

The HP Omen 16 comes with a 16-inch 165Hz display and is powered by a AMD Ryzen 600 series CPUs paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The HP Omen 17, on the other hand, comes with a 17.3-inch display paired with 165Hz refresh rate. The Omen 17 is also powered by up to an AMD Ryzen RX 6650M CPU and coms with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Advertisement

HP Victus 15, Victus 16 Specifications

The HP Victus 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display and is powered by up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. The Victus 16, on the other hand, comes with a 16.1-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU.

ALSO READ: Asus ZenBook OLED 14X Space Edition Review: What You Should Know Before Spending Rs 1.69 Lakh On This Laptop.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.