HP Launches New Pavilion 2022 Laptops with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs

HP is refreshing its Pavilion laptop series with new models featuring the 12th-Gen Intel Core processors for “improved performance". The all-new Pavilion series – HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion x360 are not only getting a new processor but also contain ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminium, the company says. HP says its Pavilion series aims to eliminate over 10,000 kg of plastic bubble wrap with its new Green Box Initiative. In terms of features, users can enjoy Alexa voice assistant for smart access and camera with temporal noise reduction tech and more.

HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion x360 Price in India

In a press release, HP clarified that the price of the HP Pavilion 14 x360 starts at Rs 55,999. The HP Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 laptops with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs carry a starting price tag of Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000, respectively.

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) model will come in Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue colours. The availability details of the laptops remain unclear.

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Specifications

HP is yet to share the detailed spec-sheet of the HP Pavilion 14 and HP 14 x360 laptops. But as the monikers suggest, the Pavilion 14 will get a 14-inch screen, while the Pavilion 14 x360 likely features a rotating screen.

On the other hand, the HP Pavilion 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating and low blue light. The display offers 300 nits of brightness and a 100 percent RGB colour gamut. Under the hood, it is powered by Intel Core i5-1240P CPU paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (2x8GB) and 512GB of PCLe NVme M.2 SSD storage. Customers can also choose a variant with Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU. The laptops get dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen, and it runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Connectivity options on the HP Pavilion 15 include two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, an audio jack, and an HDMI port. On the wireless connectivity side, users will get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 with MIMO technology. The HP Pavilion 15 also gets a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric pad. The HP Imagepad trackpad supports multi-touch gestures. Lastly, it comes with a 3-cell 41Wh battery that is touted to deliver 8.75+ hours of HD video playback.

