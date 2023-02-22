HP Launches OMEN 17 Gaming Laptop In India Featuring NVIDIA RTX 4080: Price, Specifications & More

HP has launched the OMEN 17 gaming laptop in India, which is their most powerful offering in the country. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel i9 Core processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, delivering high-fidelity gaming experience, and has a 17.3-inch QHD 240hz display—for an immersive visual experience. It also features OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology, allowing for desktop-grade gaming performance.

HP OMEN 17 Gaming Laptop Price and Availability

The HP OMEN 17 laptop can be purchased at Omen Playground Stores, HP world stores, and the HP online store—starting at a price of Rs 2,69,990.

HP OMEN 17 Gaming Laptop Specifications and Features

HP OMEN 17 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU—which enables AI-powered DLSS 3 and full ray tracing. Further, the OMEN Gaming Hub, with a blend of software and hardware control, and live services—allows for a smooth gaming experience. For connectivity, the OMEN 17 has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. And, for video calls and content consumption, HP has included their Wide Vision 720p HD camera and Bang & Olufsen dual speakers.

HP has also included their OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for heat dispersion, preventing thermal throttling and slowdowns while doing high-intensity tasks such as gaming.

Commenting on the launch, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India said, “Our gaming ecosystem is designed to meet the evolving needs of professional gamers, and the all-new OMEN 17 is the latest example of this commitment. Professional gamers look for reliable devices that offer powerful performance, for the best game play experience. With top-of-the-line graphics and uninterrupted performance, OMEN 17 will provide gamers with the ultimate gaming experience."

