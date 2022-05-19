HP Leads Indian Laptop Market With 33 Percent Share, Market Grows Over 37 Percent: Report

PC and printer major HP Inc shipped over 1.4 million units in the first quarter of 2022 and continued to lead the overall PC market with 33.8 per cent share, a new report said on Thursday. HP had its biggest ever consumer quarter in 1Q22, shipping close to 650,000 units with a share of 33.2 per cent, according to the IDC.

It also had a strong commercial quarter with a share of 34.3 percent. “Strong demand for commercial desktops, a clearance of big backlog orders, and continued demand for its consumer notebooks helped HP clock its biggest quarter ever," the report added.

“An upswing in the PC market, owing to the hybrid model of working and learning has prompted the future. With PCs becoming the most dependable tech tools, we at HP will continue our focus on consistent insights based innovation and introduce products to address the evolving best in class experience to users from all segments," Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market told IANS.

Overall, the India traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, shipped over 4.3 million units with a YoY growth of 37.7 percent.

While the notebook category continued to be the volume driver with 3.1 million units, the desktop category saw more than a million units for the first time since the third quarter of 2014.

“While e-tail channels experienced good traction, the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions led to a surge in retail footfall as an increased number of people started buying PCs from offline stores, thereby leading to a strong consumer quarter," said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

Dell Technologies was a distant second with 19.4 per cent market and Lenovo continued to hold its third position behind Dell with a share of 17.6 percent.

