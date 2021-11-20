HP Led PC Market in India, Laptops Take More Than 80 Percent Overall PC Market: IDC

Laptops are one of the most common type of personal computers. The overall PC market in India was dominated by laptops with an over 80 percent share. HP emerged as the leading brand with over a million units shipped in the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest International Data Corporation report. The report notes that the enterprise and desktop segment saw only 0.73 million shipments, and the workstation segment saw only 90,000 shipments in the third quarter.

The IDC report says that HP has maintained its lead in the overall PC category with 1.26 million shipments in India in Q3 2021. The company led both commercial and consumer segments in the country with a 28.5 percent share in the overall PC category, while it reportedly maintained over a 30 percent share in the commercial segment for the third straight quarter. HP’s market share fell to 25.3 percent in the consumer segment despite its consumer shipments growing 22.5 percent YoY in Q3 2021, the IDC report said.

Advertisement

Dell retained the second position with a 23.8 percent share in the overall PC category, managing 1.05 million shipments in India. Dell overtook Lenovo in the consumer segment to take second place with a 19.2 percent market share. Its shipments grew 19 percent year-on-year in the commercial segment on account of a strong performance in the SMB and enterprise segment. The IDC report says that Lenovo’s consumer base saw a 3.4 percent YoY growth during Q3 2021.

Acer and Asus followed, with 0.38 million and 0.37 million shipments, respectively. Acer reportedly had a market share of 8.6 percent while Asus secured a market share of 8.5 percent. IDC says that Acer also recorded its biggest quarter as it shipped 381,000 PCs in Q3 2021. Asus also shipped more than 300,000 PCs for the first time in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.