HP Pavilion Aero 13 Review: This Will Probably Be The Lightest Laptop You've Used

HP is one of the most popular brands when it comes to Windows laptops. The company has, over the years, given us many iconic laptops like the HP Spectre and the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. For many people looking for a mid-range laptop for work or study, HP is often the go-to brand. Now, the company has come up with one of the lightest laptops in the market, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 and I was intrigued to see if the lightweight laptop is any good. Having used the laptop for work and the regular Netflix streaming for the past few weeks, I have come to quite like the HP Pavilion Aero 13. Here’s why:

Design. The design of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is my favourite thing about the laptop. Right off the bat, it looks super sleek. The aluminium finish with the rose gold kind of colour looks quite premium with the slim profile of the laptop. There are minimal bezels on the screen, and the quality of materials used is also pretty nice. The best design trait of this laptop, however, is its weight. It weighs less than one kilo! In my experience, this may just be the lightest laptop I have ever used. In fact, it is so light, that while using the laptop for this review, there were many times I picked it up expecting the same weight as my personal laptop, and it felt weightless. The MacBook Air is preferred by many for being lightweight, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 feels much lighter than the 2020 MacBook Air.

Moving on, we have established that the HP Pavilion Aero 13 looks pretty good and is super lightweight. The design is sleek and the laptop has a super slim profile. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 sat on my desk for a good two weeks or something and many times people mistook it for an Apple MacBook. In my books, that’s a great compliment and a good indicator that this laptop is designed well.

Now, there are other design bits about the HP Pavilion Aero that need to be talked about. For example, the keyboard on the device is good. The key travel is nice and there are hardly any mistypes. It may be a little less “clicky" for some users, but it worked just fine for me during the usage. I type a lot, and this never made me feel any lack of feedback. There are backlights on the keyboard so that’s a plus. The slim profile, however, has forced HP to get rid of the LAN port and the SD card port. All in all, a big thumbs up from me in terms of design - looks nice, super lightweight, great keyboard, slim profile - the HP Pavilion Aero 13’s design has been given some thought and it shows.

Display of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is also pretty nice. It is a 1920 x 1200 resolution panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. To put it simply, it is a good display and the image quality is crisp and you won’t miss any details (as with some other HP laptops).It is only a 60Hz display, but the responsiveness is much better than a standard 60Hz display laptop, thanks to what HP calls a “flicker-free" display. The colour density is nice and you will end up watching a lot of Netflix shows and YouTube videos on this display.

In terms of performance, the HP Pavilion Aero showed great results. The laptop was put to test for what it is meant for. I used this as my primary work laptop for good two weeks and did things like typing, editing images, uploading footage, research, and the likes - the laptop did no show any signs of slowing down during my usage. I also use multiple screens, along with several windows of Google Chrome (we all know how much memory Chrome eats up), but the laptop did not slow down or heat up. We have heard about AMD processors being slowed down after the Windows 11 update, but the HP Pavilion Aero 13, which runs on AMDs Ryzen 5 5600U processor, did not have this issue. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM - that is enough for all kinds of processes that I threw at the HP Pavilion Aero 13 during my time with the laptop.

More than the multitasking ability of the laptop, what impressed me most were the thermals. Despite its slim and lightweight design, the HP Aero 13 did not heat up during my time with the laptop - another factor that AMD chips are usually criticised upon. No heating on this one, despite its super lightweight and slim design. Now, this is still subject to further testing as I did not get a chance to do heavier tasks like gaming or editing videos on the HP Aero 13. For just work, business, and study purposes, I don’t think the HP Aero 13’s performance will ever be an issue. Good, smooth experience so far with no lags or heating.

While talking about performance only we talk about the battery. The battery on the HP Pavilion Aero is a 43 Whr unit, and it is enough. In fact, given the weight and the dimensions on the HP Pavilion Aero, a 4 hour-plus battery backup on full brightness and with multiple tasks open is nothing short of impressive (again). Charging duties are done by a 65W charger that, well, does the job well.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is made for those who like to do stuff on the go. Be it a college student using it on the metro, or a business executive checking his mail in the car, or rather both kinds of people working from home. As said above, it may just be the lightest laptop I have ever used. But the HP Pavilion Aero 13 isn’t just a lightweight laptop that cuts corners to reduce weight. It is an able, versatile performer that will speak to most users out there in the market. The laptop does everything it is made to do, and does it with certain finesse. While many will not agree to this, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an easy recommendation for someone looking for something like a MacBook Air.

