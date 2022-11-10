HP Pavillion 14 Plus Overview: Top Reasons To Buy This Work-Oriented Laptop

In the saturated Windows PC market, striking the right balance for a product, especially laptops, can get tricky. Apart from being powerful enough to facilitate daily tasks, it is paramount for a laptop to be reliable.

HP has been making windows laptops for a long time, and over the years, the brand has been able to refine its product line to offer some of the best work laptops in the market.

The HP Pavillion Plus 14 is the brand’s thinnest Pavillion laptop to have come out yet and considering the form factor and the performance thanks to Intel Core i5-12500H and 16GB DDR4 RAM, the laptop becomes an ideal work laptop, especially more so when a lot of people are working remotely.

Here are the top four reasons to consider the HP Pavillion 14 Plus:

Display

The HP Pavillion 14 Plus comes with a 14-inch 2.2K IPS screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Specifications aside, the HP Pavillion 14 Plus offers good colour reproduction and covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum, making it ideal for colour correction and heavier workflows, which professionals need.

The brightness at 300 nits, too, makes the laptop ideal to use in bright scenarios like cafes and, perhaps, a well-lit office floor.

The display is, undoubtedly, one of the most vital parts of any laptop, and the HP Pavillion 14 Plus does not disappoint.

Design and Portability

For professionals on the go, having a thin and lightweight laptop is paramount. The HP Pavillion 14 Plus is just 16.5mm thin and weighs 1.4 KG, making it easy to carry everywhere. HP says the laptop’s aluminum chassis is made from recyclable aluminum to reduce e-waste. The build quality is a solid S-tier, with no noticeable creaking or flex.

Moreover, the laptop’s backlit keyboard provides excellent feedback and a satisfying typing experience.

Performance

While the laptop may not be able to perform as well as HP’s own Omen Gaming laptops, the HP Pavillion 14 Plus is no slouch either. Powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H and 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz, coupled with Intel Xe graphics, the laptop has no issues pushing through the day-to-day tasks and even light gaming.

Thanks to improvement optimization with Adobe Creative Suite, the Intel Core i5-12500H can power through basic video workflows, image editing on apps like Photoshop, and even UI/UX work.

Given the size and portability of the Pavillion 14 Plus, the laptop offers a balanced experience and excellent performance for the price, i.e., Rs 79,990 in India.

Biometrics

In this day and age, having a biometric authentication system on any device - then be it a laptop or smartphone, is a necessity. HP Pavillion 14 Plus features a quick and reliable fingerprint reader under the arrow keys, and unlike MacBooks, it isn’t integrated into the power button. However, it remains responsive and allows you to log into your laptop within seconds.

The I/O could have been better, considering two of the laptop’s USB Type-C ports on the right do not support Thunderbolt functionality, and a dedicated SD card slot is missing.

Overall, the HP Pavillion 14 Plus promises a balanced experience that most working professionals will enjoy.

