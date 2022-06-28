HTC Desire 22 Pro Smartphone With VR Headset Support Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC was touted to launch its new smartphone for the metaverse this week, and right on cue, the company has unveiled the new HTC Desire 22 Pro smartphone. HTC says this smartphone pairs up with its HTC Vive Flow headset and is compatible with the Viverse ecosystem. Besides that, HTC Desire 22 Pro is a mid-range device, powered by a Snapdragon chipset and comes with triple rear cameras. It also supports wireless charging.

HTC Desire 22 Pro Price

HTC Desire 22 Pro smartphone is priced at $404 and will be available in the global markets as well. HTC exited the Indian mobile space a few years back, so we don’t expect to see the smartphone in the country anytime soon.

HTC Desire 22 Pro Specifications

HTC Desire 22 Pro is basically a mid-range phone with Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. But the company’s main selling point for this device is the VR compatibility that opens the metaverse for users via this phone and pairs it with a VR headset. HTC has its own library of virtual content that now be accessed through a smartphone when it is connected to the HTC VR headset.

And if that wasn’t enough, HTC is bringing support for cryptocurrency and NFTs that can be managed on the phone. But then again, we are not if choosing the Snapdragon 600 series chipset was the right move for a phone with such capabilities.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display that offers 120Hz refresh rate. The phone weighs 205 grams and gets Android 12 out of the box. The chipset has been paired with 8GB RAM and you get 128GB storage. The company has given it IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

HTC Desire 22 Pro packs a 4520mAh battery that supports wireless charging. HTC has added a triple rear camera setup that gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone carries a 32-megapixel shooter.

