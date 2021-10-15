HTC Vive Flow VR Headset Launched With 2 Cameras, 75Hz Display, Stereo Speakers, More

HTC has unveiled a new virtual reality headset called the href="https://www.news18.com/topics/htc/">HTC Vive Flow in the US and Europe. The HTC Vive Flow is a $499 (roughly Rs 37,500) VR headset that will go on sale starting November 2. The HTC Vive Flow pre-orders are live right now in the US and Europe. The headset comes with two cameras, adjustable diopter dials, and dual in-built speakers. It comes with a 75Hz refresh rate display with a 100-degree field-of-view (FoV), 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal memory. It is not known if or when he HTC Vive Flow will be launched in India.

The VR headset comes with a 2.1-inch LCD display that have a 1600×1600 resolution per eye. The display has a 100-degree field-of-view and 75Hz refresh rate. The HTC Vive Flow comes with diopter dials for easy focus adjustment for each lens. The foldable VR headset has a dual-hinge fit design to match different head shapes and sizes. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on-board. The headset, however, doesn’t come with a controller and can be paired with Android smartphones via Bluetooth. It is not compatible with iOS yet.

There are two front-facing cameras for motion tracking, and there are in-built stereo speakers with spatial audio support. The HC Vive Flow has dual noise, echo cancelling microphones that help eliminate interruptions. Furher, the VR headset suppors all Bluetooth headphones.

