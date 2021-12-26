Huawei has refreshed its premium P-series smartphones with a new foldable dubbed Hauwei P50 Pocket. The phone resembles Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and features a clamshell design with Snapdragon 888 4G SoC under the hood. We also get a total of four cameras on board and a mini screen outside for quick notifications and selfies. The company claims that the phone is made in collaboration with Haute Couture designer Iris Van Herpen.

In terms of specifications, Huawei P50 Pocket measures 170mm tall when unfolded and 75.5mm in its compact form. The weight of the phone is roughly 190 grams, including the battery. The main display measures 6.9 inches with an OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and Full-HD+ (2,790×1,118 pixels). On the outside, we get a circular screen for notifications that has a 60Hz refresh rate and 340×340 pixels. Under the hood, the Huawei P50 Pocket carries the octa-core Snapdragon 888 4G, meaning there’s no 5G support. The chipset comes paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Advertisement

The rear cameras also come inside a circular module that houses the flash. The rear camera setup includes a 40-megapixel camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2 aperture), and 32-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture). At the front, we get a 10.7-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera app comes pre-loaded with modes like audio zoom, high-res, time-lapse, ultra-wide-angle lens, aperture, dual-view video, night, macro, portrait, pro, slow-MO, panorama, monochrome, and more.

The Huawei P50 Pocket still manages to pack a 4,000mAh battery unit with 40W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC, and LDAC codec support, USB Type-C port for charging, and NFC. As expected, the phone runs on EMUI 12 operating system without Google support. Coming to the pricing, the Huawei P50 Pocket’s price in China starts at CNY 8,988 (approx Rs 1.06 lakh) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option. The premium 12GB + 512GB storage edition costs CNY 10,988 (approx Rs 1.3 lakh). The global prices are yet to be revealed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.