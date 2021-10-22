ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Twitter Launches Cricket Scorecard And Community For Indians

In a bid to please the massive amount of cricket fans, Twitter has introduced a live cricket scorecard, and has extended its Communities feature in the country by bringing the first community focused on cricket fans called Cricket Twitter - India. The new features from Twitter come during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 that was kicked off earlier this week and will go on till November 14. Twitter says that it is already a common platform among the cricket enthusiasts in the country with more than 75 million conversations about the game taking place on the platform between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021.

The new scorecard feature will make a cricket scorecard appear on the Explore tab and the live Events Page on Twitter during World Cup T20 2021 Cricket matches. This will appear to all users in India on both iOS and the web, and will also roll out to most users on Android. “In the coming weeks, we’ll find more ways to make it easier for users to find relevant match content and join conversations with likeminded people," Twitter said in a release.

Advertisement

Alongside this, the micro-blogging site has brought its first Community outside of the US in India for the massive cricket fan base in the country. This community is aimed at being a one-stop shop to talk about cricket in multiple Indian languages. “Hey #CricketTwitter, we heard you. Introducing live cricket scorecards, so you don’t miss out on the action. To see live cricket scores, just tap the Sports tab on the Explore page 🔎," the company said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.