IIT Hyderabad And This Indian Startup Build First Indigenous 5G Tech

In a major boost to India’s 5G capabilities, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and WiSig Networks have developed 5G wireless broadband technologies indigenously for the first time.

IITH and WiSig Networks have jointly announced a maiden 5G data call using indigenously developed 5G ORAN technology. The call was made using Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) capable base station that supports 100MHz bandwidth in the 3.3-3.5 GHz frequency band.

“WiSig announces a range of ORAN compliant 5G infra solutions including small cells, massive MIMO macro cell Distribution Unit (DU) option 7.2x, integrated access backhaul (IAB) unit that support mm-wave and sub 6 GHz frequency bands. These solutions and products are available for Indian wireless equipment manufacturers on licensing basis," said Dr Sai Dhiraj, Principal Scientist at WiSig.

Based out of the IIT Research Park, WiSig Networks Private Limited is a growing Indian Startup focused on developing 5G Mobile Communications Products and Solutions. IITH and WiSig developed more than 100 5G patents and 15 of which are declared as 3GPP 5G Standards Essential Patents (SEPS) to TSDSI (Telecommunication Standards Development Society, India).

“This is a watershed moment in indigenous 5G development. IIT Hyderabad and WiSig Networks have developed 5G wireless broadband technologies indigenously for the first time, thereby bringing India into the forefront for 5G and beyond. Equipped with these capabilities, India can be self-reliant in designing and manufacturing wireless broadband equipment and play an increasingly important role in future generation technologies, products, and services," said Prof Kiran Kuchi, Dean (R&D), IITH.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, thanked the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the support that led to the development of world-class 5G technologies at IITH.

“Inventing and innovating in Technology for Humanity (IITH) is our mantra, and we expect WiSig to make India “Aatmanirbhar" in the 5G space", added Murty.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the eight new IITs established by the Government of India in 2008. WiSig Networks was incubated in 2016 by a group of researchers and inventors with the intention to develop further and commercialize the new 5G communication technologies being indigenously invented.

