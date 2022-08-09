Independence Day 2022: You Can Buy The National Flag Online From India Post - Here's How

With the 75th Independence Day of India less than a week ago, there is a lot of excitement across the nation. On every Independence Day, we see a lot of national flags around the country - flags on people’s houses, vehicles, in childrens’ hands, vendors selling them every step of the way, and more. But did you know you can buy a national flag from India Post online? Read on to find out how and for how much.

The ePost Office website of the government’s postal service is selling the national flag of India for Rs 25, we have found. The national flag is available for anyone who is willing to purchase, and users can purchase as many as they want. The website does not give the dimensions of the National Flag of India, priced Rs 25. Users can order the flag by just registering for the Epost Office website, and adding the national flag to their cart.

Before you try to add it to your cart, the website will ask you to log in to the India Post website. If you are a new user, you can register with your email and phone number. We at News18 tried to order a few flags for the Independence Day, but were not able to register on the website as it kept throwing an error as soon as we entered the phone number in the given space. If you are already registered to the Epost Office website, the process should be smooth and the webiste will show no errors while logging in or registering.

15 August 2022 will mark the 75th Independence Day for India. Ahead of the Independence Day, the Ministry of Defence has formed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Independence Day celebrations in all educational institutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his ninth Independence Day speech as the Prime Minister of the country. This year’s speech from the Prime Minister is said to focus on digital banking and financial institutions, healthcare, and more topics.

