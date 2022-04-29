India, China, Russia Missing from 'Future of the Internet' Pledge Inked by US, EU, UK And 32 Other Nations

The White House announced on April 28 that the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and 32 other countries have accepted an agreement, the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet", but India, China, and Russia are notable exclusions.

This is an agreement to strengthen democracy online by agreeing not to sabotage elections by running digital disinformation campaigns or illegally spying on people, according to the signatories.

The declaration pledges to promote Internet safety, particularly for young people and women, as well as equitable Internet use. In addition, the countries have promised to avoid imposing government-led Internet shutdowns and to provide inexpensive and dependable Internet services.

It also states that even though the principles are not legally enforceable, the declaration indicates that they should be utilised as a guide for public policymakers, individuals, enterprises, and civil society organisations.

The White House said in a statement that it would cooperate with partner countries to promote the declaration’s principles, but that each country’s regulatory sovereignty should be respected.

Yay And Nay

According to the EU, so far the declaration was endorsed by at least 60 international partners and more are expected in the coming weeks. But India, China, and Russia are not part of this pledge.

Given that Ukraine is a member and that the declaration calls on countries to avoid adopting social scorecards, a clear critique of China’s social credit score, the absence of these three major countries may not come as a surprise to many.

In terms of India, a senior Biden administration official stated that “the hope remains that time isn’t entirely passed for India to join".

The 32 signatories, in addition to the EU Member States and the US, include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Peru, Serbia, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

The Declaration

In the newly proposed declaration, it was clearly stated that the countries are aware of the risks inherent in the reliance and the challenges faced by the world in terms of digital technologies.

“Partners in this Declaration invite other partners who share this vision to join us in working together, with civil society and other stakeholders, to affirm guiding principles for our role in the future of the global Internet," it added.

The Internet should function as a single, decentralised network of networks with global reach, governed by a multistakeholder approach in which governments and relevant authorities collaborate with academics, civil society, the private sector, the technical community, and others. Digital technologies that rely on the Internet will pay off the most when they operate as open, free, global, interoperable, dependable, and secure systems, noted the declaration.

“Digital technologies should be produced, used, and governed in ways that enable trustworthy, free, and fair commerce; avoid unfair discrimination between, and ensure effective choice for, individual users; foster fair competition and encourage innovation; promote and protect human rights" it added.

Furthermore, in terms of the vision behind this pledge, it was said the technologies should also help to foster societies, where-

• Human rights and fundamental freedoms are protected and promoted, as is the well-being of all individuals.

• Everyone, regardless of location, can connect to the Internet, thanks to increased access, affordability, and digital skills.

• Individuals and businesses can have confidence in the security and confidentiality of the digital technologies they use, as well as the protection of their privacy.

• In a fair and competitive ecosystem, businesses of all sizes can innovate, compete, and thrive on their own merits.

• Infrastructure is built to be secure, interoperable, dependable, and long-lasting.

• Technology is used to promote pluralism and freedom of expression, as well as sustainability, inclusive economic growth, and combating global climate change.

As per the declaration, it is believed that the principles for the future of the Internet are universal in nature, and as such, the signatories invite those who share this vision to affirm these principles and join them in carrying it out.

This Declaration considers and expects to contribute to existing processes in the UN system, the G7, the G20, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the World Trade Organization, and other relevant multilateral and multistakeholder fora, such as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, the Internet Governance Forum, and the Freedom Online Coalition.

“We also welcome partnership with the many civil society organizations essential to promoting an open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet, and defending fundamental freedoms and human rights online. Partners in this Declaration intend to consult and work closely with stakeholders in carrying forward this vision," it added.

