India has Come Out Of 2G Era Corruption; 5G Tech To Bring Positive Changes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian telecom sector for rapidly moving from 2G, then 3G to 4G and now headed towards 5G and eventually 6G network in the near future. He spoke on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He marked the occasion by releasing a postal stamp with the TRAI logo and 25 years mentioned on it.

PM Modi also talked about the “resilience, self-reliance and multiplier effect" created by the healthy competition in the Indian telecom sector. “Our telecom sector is a great example of how self-reliance and healthy competition create a multiplier effect in society and economy. Coming out of the despair, frustration, corruption, and policy paralysis of the 2G era, the country has moved rapidly from 3G to 4G and now 5G and 6G," PM Modi added.

Also Read: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Explains Spam Bots on Platform, And Elon Musk Is Not Impressed

Advertisement

He also referred to the democratisation of mobile phones which made them accessible to all sections of the society and emphasised the need for domestic manufacturing of smartphones to make it a reality. “The result was that mobile manufacturing units increased from 2 to over 200," PM Modi highlighted during his speech.

India is expected to hold its 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months, paving the way for telecom operators to roll out their networks for business and consumers. Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed the need for an indigenous 5G technology stack, which is at an advanced stage and should be available by the end of this year, he pointed out.

Also Read: IAMAI Urges GST Council To Keep 18% Tax On Online Gaming

Advertisement

Telcos such as Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone are preparing their networks for upgradation and are keen to push the 5G connectivity bands for consumers at the earliest.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

Talking about 5G, PM Modi said “5G technology is going to bring positive changes in the governance, ease of living, ease of doing business. It will boost growth in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics, in every sector. This will create employment opportunities."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.