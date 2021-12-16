India Important For The Success Of Mark Zuckerberg’s Next Big Tech Dream

After turning Facebook into the world’s largest social media platform, Mark Zuckerberg’s next big ambition is to create the Metaverse— a future social AR platform where you can interact with people virtually. Zuckerberg believes that the metaverse is going to be the successor to the mobile internet. While speaking at the Fuel For India 2021 event, Zuckerberg said that India will play a key role in building this future. He also mentioned that India will have the largest developer community in the world by 2024.

“I am really excited about the role that India will play in building this future. India’s talent pool — the engineers, developers and creators, and your whole vibrant start-up ecosystem are playing a huge role in shaping the future…India is on track to have the largest app developer base in the world by 2024, and already has one of the largest spark AR developer communities. The online gaming sector in India has seen a lot of growth over the past few years and our investment in gaming in the country keeps growing as we look at how it’s going to take shape in the metaverse," he said.

Explaining his vision about the metaverse, Zuckerberg said, “It’s this immersive internet (or embodied internet) where you’re in it rather than seeing it…This is going to be an internet where you feel like you’re there and you’re present with people and in other places. And, I think it’s this continuation of the technological trends that we’ve seen over the last few decades."

Zuckerberg said that the internet economy in India excites him. “The reason why India is so exciting to me is two things that combined together make for something special — the entrepreneurial spirit combined with the scale of what can happen…This is what is fuelling a lot of the internet economy in India already, but this is what makes me so optimistic about the future," he said.

“When we’re thinking about what the next generation is going to look like in terms of where these creators and developers are going to come from who are going to build the foundation of the metaverse - I think it’s obvious India is going to be a huge part of that," added Zuckerberg.

