India May Have Started A Little Late But We Will Finish First: Mukesh Ambani Promises Jio 5G Availability Across India By December 2023

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi that Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across all corners of the country by the end of 2023.

“I want to reiterate Jio’s commitment to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country by December 2023. Most of Jio’s 5G is developed in India, and hence carries the stamp of Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Ambani.

“India may have started a little late, but I want to assure all of you, we will finish first by rolling out 5G services across the length and breadth of India. And as an industry, we will ensure that we have the highest quality and the most affordable rates than anyone else has in the world," he added.

Reliance Jio has announced that it will launch Jio 5G services by Diwali 2022 in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Jio’s ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world.

Jio 5G claims to be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be Stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network. The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.

Reliance Jio is also said to have partnered with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones along with Microsoft for Azure ecosystem. It has reached out to Intel for Cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations. Jio also forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

