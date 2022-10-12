India Wants Apple, Samsung And Other Phone Brands To Roll Out 5G Update

The Indian government is looking to meet with smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more to ensure that its phones are compatible with the Indian 5G networks. While brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo have already offered 5G support for their phones, the same cannot be said about Apple and Samsung.

According to a Reuters report, the government is going to hold a closed-door meeting with the tech giants, to ensure that all its phones can run 5G in India. As per the details shared on Airtel’s website, a large number of Samsung and Apple phones sold in India require a software upgrade to run 5G in the country.

As for Apple, none of its recent iPhone models can run India’s 5G network, which is proving to be a concern for the country’s regime.

Advertisement

Not having Apple on board with the country’s 5G mission is definitely a big setback, and it has been mentioned that the company might take a few months before making its iPhone line-up compatible with Indian 5G networks. This has nothing to do with the telecom operator, as the device manufacturer is yet to unlock the 5G modem integrated with the main chipset inside the phones.

Apple in its official statement said that by December 2022, 5G-enabled iPhones will get a software update for 5G support.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," said Apple.

Advertisement

Similarly, Google and Samsung have also shared updates on its software release to support 5G networks in India. “Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest," said Google in a statement. Samsung has confirmed that all its devices will be 5G-ready in India by November-end.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here