Indian-American Neal Mohan Appointed As New CEO Of YouTube: 6 Things To Know About Him

Indian-American Neal Mohan will take over as the new CEO of YouTube, as current CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced that she is stepping down after a successful 9-year stint as the chief of the video sharing website.

Neal Mohan, the current Chief Product Officer of YouTube, joined Google in 2008, and is an alumnus of Stanford University and previously held a position at Microsoft.

Susan Wojcicki, who spent 9 years as YouTube’s CEO, will transition to an advisory role across Google and Alphabet in agreement with CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Mohan will be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Mohan, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads," said Wojcicki.

Neal Mohan taking the position of YouTube CEO adds to the growing list of highly sought-after Indian-American executives who have held top leadership roles at renowned tech companies. Notable names include PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and Google’s own Sundar Pichai.

Here are the five things that you must know about Neal Mohan:

Neal Mohan is an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

Mohan’s career kickstarted as a Senior Analyst at Accenture.

Throughout his career, he has occupied diverse roles across multiple organizations, from being the Vice-President of Business Operations at DoubleClick Inc. to Manager of Corporate Strategy at Microsoft and served as Senior Vice President of Display and Video Ads at Google.

He is a board member at Board Of Directors at Stitch Fix and 23andme.

Mohan played a key role in launching popular YouTube features—including the subscription service YouTube Red—later rebranded as YouTube Premium.

After assuming the role of YouTube’s CEO in 2014, Susan Wojcicki brought Mohan on-board. Since 2015, Mohan has been serving as the chief product officer at YouTube.

