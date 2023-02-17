Indian-American Neal Mohan will take over as the new CEO of YouTube, as current CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced that she is stepping down after a successful 9-year stint as the chief of the video sharing website.

Neal Mohan, the current Chief Product Officer of YouTube, joined Google in 2008, and is an alumnus of Stanford University and previously held a position at Microsoft.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about," Wojcicki said announcing that she’s stepping away in a blog post.

Susan Wojcicki, who spent 9 years as YouTube’s CEO, will transition to an advisory role across Google and Alphabet in agreement with CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Mohan will be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Mohan, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads," said Wojcicki.

Neal Mohan taking the position of YouTube CEO adds to the growing list of highly sought-after Indian-American executives who have held top leadership roles at renowned tech companies. Notable names include PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and Google’s own Sundar Pichai.

