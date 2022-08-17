Indian Army Gets Made-In-India Drone Systems To Monitor LAC, Watch Video

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over indigenously-developed equipment and systems to the Indian Army in New Delhi on August 16, 2022. These include Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS), new generation anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’, rugged and automatic communication system with enhanced capabilities, upgraded sights system for tanks and advanced thermal imagers.

WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army Gets Made-In-India Drone Systems To Monitor LAC

State-of-the art high mobility Infantry Protected Vehicles and Assault Boats were virtually handed over by Raksha Mantri enabling the troops deployed along the borders to respond to any challenge in a befitting manner. The equipment/systems have been jointly developed by Indian Army in collaboration with Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Industry.

Advertisement

One of the key additions to the firepower of the Indian Army is the new Mini Remotely Piloted Aerial System (RPAS)

RPAS removes the operational limitations faced by the Indian Air Force aircraft and the heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicles at tactical level.

WATCH VIDEO: How to book Electric AC Goa Airport Bus online at Rs 200

It empowers the Indian Army by removing the restricted capability for surveillance, detection and reconnaissance at the infantry battalion and mechanised units level.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here