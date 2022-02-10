Indian Army To Use RFID Tech To Keep Track Of Ammo: Here's How It Will Help Soldiers

The Indian Army has announced that it has already implemented the tagging of ammunition to keep track of them. The Indian Army is using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging technology for asset tracking by the Enterprise Resource Application run by the Computerised Inventory Control Group (CICG) of the Ordnance Services Directorate.

“The first consignment of RFID tagged ammunition, comprising three lots of 5.56mm ammunition, has been dispatched from Ammunition Factory Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) Pulgaon," according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

The RFID implementation has been steered by the Ordnance Services Directorate of the Indian Army, in conjunction with Munitions India Limited (MIL), Pune, the newly created entity formed post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB).

Why is RFID Tagging Of Ammunition Important For The Indian Army And How It Will Help Soldiers

The RFID tagging is claimed to be as per the global standards in consultation with GS-1 India. As per the Defence Ministry, the implementation of the RFID solution for ammunition asset visibility will transform management of ammunition and bring in a “quantum jump in ammunition lot management and tracking capability".

This new process and technology is expected to make ammunition storage and use by soldiers safer and provide enhanced satisfaction to the field Army.

The implementation shall lead to increased efficiency in all technical activities carried out in Ammunition Depots and reduce inventory carrying costs.

