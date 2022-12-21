Indian Government Exposes 3 YouTube Channels With 300 Million Views Spreading Misinformation

The Government of India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check division has uncovered three YouTube channels spreading misinformation on the platform. These channels, which had a combined subscriber base of nearly 330,000 and over 300 million views, were found to be promoting fake news.

As per the report by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the three YouTube channels, namely - ‘News Headlines,’ ‘Sarkari Update’ and ‘AajTak Live’ were spreading “false and sensational claims about the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), farm loan waivers, etc."

Fake news such as the Supreme Court ruling on ballot paper elections, the government giving money to those with bank accounts, Aadhar Cards, and PAN cards, and ban on EVMs was circulated via the three channels.

Misleading YouTube channels were deceiving users into thinking the video was legitimate by utilising bogus, sensational thumbnails with TV channel logos and photos of news anchors. Additionally, the channels were also monetizing misinformation through ads on their videos.

In the recent past, PIB Fact Check Unit has blocked over 100 such channels spreading misinformation as ordered by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

