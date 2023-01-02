Home » News » Tech » Indian Govt Wants Apple To Make iPads And MacBook In The Country, Plans PLI Boost For Production

The company has been making iPhones for years now and soon it could set the base for locally manufacturing iPads in the country.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 16:49 IST

Delhi, India

iPad manufacturing will need a lot more expertise and skilled workforce
The Indian government wants Apple to manufacture iPads and MacBooks in the country, for which it is reportedly mulling an increase in the outlay for production-linked-incentive or PLI that goes into IT hardware manufacturing.

As per sources quoted in a TOI report this week, the government has seen the potential of Apple’s production layout thanks to the wide base iPhone assembling that is being done in India over the past few years with the help of vendors like Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron.

Now the regime believes the next step in this evolution should be Apple having iPad and MacBooks manufactured in the country as well. The IT Ministry has been laying the groundwork for making it happen, and its proposal to the Finance Ministry suggests increasing the PLI outlay from Rs 7,350 crore to Rs 20,000 crore in the coming years.

The new PLI budget will help the government attract more brands and also encourage the likes of Apple to increase its production hub in the country. India is one of the countries where Apple could focus more in the coming years, as its dependence on China has become a concern for the company.

Interestingly, the TOI report suggests the govt might consider allowing joint ventures (JV) between Indian and Chinese companies to get the project off the ground.

Apple has relied on India for local manufacturing of iPhones, including the latest 14 series vanilla model. Tata Group is also likely to jump into the make-in-India iPhone bandwagon.

But having iPads and MacBooks made here is a different ballgame altogether. We have other laptop brands manufacturing in the country, so the ecosystem is definitely here but the Cupertino-based giant might want further assurances and possibly tax breaks to increase its production setup in the country. Bringing Apple here could also encourage other laptop giants to set up shop here.

first published: January 02, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated: January 02, 2023, 16:49 IST
