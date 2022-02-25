Indian PC Market Saw A 44.5 Percent Growth In 2021: Top Performers And Key Highlights

The Indian PC market saw a growth of 44.5 percent year-on-year in 2021, a report from the International Data Council has said. In India, HP remained the market leader with a 31.5 percent market share. The IDC report also said that while notebook computers remained the major volume driver, desktop computers grew 30 percent as compared to 2020. Notebook computers saw shipments reach 11.6 million units, while vendors collectively shipped more than 4 million PCs in Q4 2021. The IDC report says that remote working demand, coupled with better supplies were the main reason for the upbeat market response.

According to the IDC report, HP continued to lead the overall PC market with a 31.59 percent market share and a 58.7 percent year-on-year growth. The company shipped more than 1.3 million units in Q4 2021 and had a share of 32.9 percent and 30 percent in the commercial and consumer segments, respectively. Dell followed HP with a 23.6 percent market share and a 47 percent year-on-year growth in CY2021. The IDC report said that Dell shipped more than a million units in Q4 2021 for a second consecutive quarter.

Lenovo was third after HP and Dell, with a market share of 18.4 percent. While the vendor managed an impressive growth of 22.8 percent year-on-year, constrained supplies impacted its overall shipments. After Lenovo, came Acer that enjoyed a market share of 8.2 percent and 7.7 percent in Q4 2021. The IDC report said that Acer was one of the main beneficiaries for PCs making a comeback due to its established commercial desktop business. In the commercial PC category, Acer was the second behind HP with a 25.8 percent share.

Asus was the fifth-largest PC maker in 2021 with a share of 4.4 percent in Q4 2021 and 5.9 percent in CY 2021. Asus saw a massive growth in the commercial market, where the company growed 227.2 percent year-on-year.

“As schools and colleges continued to function remotely for a second consecutive year, the demand for a computing device became extremely important for students. Some of the students who were earlier using smartphones/tablets for their virtual classes opted for a PC for obvious benefits such as bigger screen and ease of usage" said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

