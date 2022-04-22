Indian Smartphone Market Grew 2% In Q1 2022, Xiaomi Remains Leader Despite Reduced Market Share

The Indian smartphone market grew by just 2 percent year-on-year in Q1 2022 as vendors shipped 38 million smartphones in the country in the first quarter of this year. During the quarter, Xiaomi remained the top brand in India, shipping 8 million units, followed by Samsung that shipped 6.9 million units during the same time.

According to a report from market research firm Canalys, the 2 percent growth in the Indian market is rather disappointing as the market has shown double-digit percentage growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the top brands, Realme registered a staggering 40 percent growth in shipments as the company shipped 6 million units during the first quarter. Realme took a 16 percent market share, and was only third in terms of shipments behind Xiaomi and Samsung.

Xiaomi, the market leader, saw a 24 percent decline in its market share year-on-year. The company had shipped 10.5 million units in Q1 2021, which has now come down to 8 million units. The market share for Xiaomi has declined from 28 percent to 21 percent in Q1 2022.

Samsung followed Xiaomi as the second-most popular brand. It shipped 6.9 million units, securing an 18 percent market share. The company’s shipments were down from 7 million units from the same time last year, a 2 percent decline in the number of shipments. In terms of market share, Samsung dropped a percentage this year as it had a 19 percent market share in Q1 2021.

Vivo and Oppo were fourth and fifth, according to the Canalys report. Vivo shipped a total of 5.7 million units in Q1 2022, while Oppo shiped 4.6 million units. Vivo’s market share in the first quarter was 15 percent, which is less than the company’s 18 percent market share during the same time last year. Oppo, on the other hand, took a 12 percent market share, less than the 14 percent market share in Q1 2021.

Researchers at Canalys said supply remained the biggest challenge for the leading vendors, such as Xiaomi and Vivo, and they struggled to secure components for their volume-driving low-end models. In contrast, however, brands such as realme, Tecno and Itel did remarkably well with solid supply to take on the market leaders and fulfill the low-end demand in Q1.

