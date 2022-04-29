It’s a collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in the global semiconductors supply chain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he inaugurated the three-day SemiconIndia Conference, 2022, which will be held from April 29 to May 1.

The conference is intended to serve as a springboard for India’s aspiration to become a worldwide semiconductor hub and to nurture the chip design and manufacturing ecosystem.

The event will feature prominent figures from industry groups, research organisations, academia, and industry who will discuss the potential, problems, and new solutions that will help India’s semicon ecosystem grow faster.

In his address, the prime minister said he was glad that the conference was being held in India. “Semiconductors play a vital role. It’s our collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in the global semiconductors supply chain. We want to work in this direction based on the principle of high technology, high quality, and high reliability," he said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communication, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, are steering the conference.

Policy, talent, and the government’s role and efforts in establishing a favourable growth environment will be discussed over the course of the three-day conference.

Participants at the conference will hear from key government officials as well as global experts from industry, academia, and research institutions, including Vinod Dham, the founder of Indo-US Venture Partners; Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology; Randhir Thakur, President, Intel Foundry Services, Intel; and Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India.

The flagship conference is the first stage in bringing the India Semiconductor Mission to life and making its goals known around the world. The event will highlight India’s current capabilities, technological trends, R&D investment, current and future market prospects, and the enormous potential and effect it may have globally.

The SemiconIndia Conference 2022 Steering Committee is made up of a mix of start-ups, academia, and global industry leaders, reflecting the government’s collaborative approach to achieving India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing goals.

The conference is expected to be a watershed moment in India’s semiconductor strategy and policy, which aims to make the country a global powerhouse for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing.

It will highlight start-up innovation, major projects performed by university institutions, continuing government microprocessor programmes, and the sector’s intellectual might in terms of research and development, both by enterprise and government.

However, the SemiconIndia Conference 2022, themed “Catalyzing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem," aims to place India on the global semiconductor map and create a path for constructing a vibrant semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem.

India’s Semiconductor Goal

India has tried unsuccessfully to lure chipmakers on multiple occasions over the last decade and a half. As a result, the companies’ current response demonstrates their faith in the government’s capacity to provide the necessary infrastructure and incentives to create a semiconductor ecosystem.

Last year, in an effort to promote India as a worldwide hub for hi-tech production and attract multinational chip makers, the government authorised a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to expand semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country.

This initiative is also expected to help India achieve its goal of being self-sufficient in electronics manufacturing by attracting significant investments and creating 35,000 specialised jobs, in addition to one lakh indirect jobs.

Additionally, companies involved in silicon semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors fabs, semiconductor packaging, and semiconductor design have been offered incentives.

However, recently it was reported that IT ministry has established an expert advisory council to help India achieve its goal of being a global leader in this field. It was also said that senior government officials, established academicians, as well as industry and domain professionals, make up the advisory group of experts.

VK Saraswat, member of Niti Aayog; principal scientific adviser; secretary, ministry of external affairs; secretary, department of expenditure; secretary, department of economic affairs; secretary, department for the promotion of industry and internal trade; deputy NSA and National Security Council Secretariat are among those on the committee.

Additionally, Vinod Dham, founder and ex-managing partner at Indo-US Venture Partners; Ajit Manocha, president, SEMI, USA; Neelkanth Mishra, Credit Suisse; Prof A Paulraj, Emeritus Professor at Stanford University, USA; Prof Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California San Diego, USA; Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras; and Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL are among those industry experts who will be in the committee.

The government believes that the newly formed Advisory Committee will assist India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) executives in achieving their objectives in a methodical, efficient, and strategic manner. The council will also provide advice and recommendations on how to develop a long-term semiconductor and display ecosystem in India.

It was also said that the committee’s objective is to provide important inputs for the semiconductors and display ecosystem, including fostering investments, financing methods, global involvement, research and innovation and IP production, as well as enabling an ecosystem that promotes start-ups and MSMEs.

