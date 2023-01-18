India's Domestic Smartphone Production on the Rise as 14 Chinese Apple Suppliers Get Clearance

In an effort to boost local smartphone production, the Indian government, according to a Bloomberg report, has given initial clearance to up to 14 Chinese-based suppliers to Apple. The firms, which include Luxshare Precision and Sunny Opotech, a branch of lensmaker Sunny Optical Technology, received this clearance as a first step toward receiving full authorization to operate in India.

It should be highlighted, though, that in order to move forward, these suppliers will still need to find a partner for an Indian joint venture.

According to Luke Lin, an expert from DigiTimes, in the South China Morning Post, predicts—by 2027, India could be responsible for the production of half of all iPhones globally, a significant jump from its current share of less than 5%. This projection is more optimistic than previous forecasts, such as JPMorgan’s prediction of India producing 25% of all Apple iPhones by 2025.

Advertisement

These predictions highlight the growing significance of India as a major manufacturing hub for smartphones, particularly for Apple products.

India’s efforts to promote domestic manufacturing of smartphones align with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to make India a global manufacturing hub by encouraging foreign companies to invest in the country.

Recently, Apple’s supply chain in China faced challenges as lockdowns related to COVID-19 were lifted and factories began to reopen. Reports indicate that the company significantly reduced orders from its suppliers during this time.

Read all the Latest Tech News here