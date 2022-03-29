India’s EV Infra: Adani Total Gas Launches Its 1st Charging Station in Ahmedabad

In a boost to the electric vehicle infrastructure, a new player has entered the market – a joint venture of Adani Group and TotalEnergies SE, which has launched its first EV charging station in Ahmedabad at ATGL’s CNG station in Maninagar.

The power ministry has updated its rules for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and the Indian government has taken a number of steps to encourage production and acceptance of electric vehicles.

However, there are concerns among the consumers regarding the EV charging infrastructure as to whether the number of charging points would match petrol pumps.

Advertisement

According to reports, India now has over 1,600 public EV chargers in use. Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai account for around 940 of these stations.

The government has enlisted the help of business and public entities such as BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC and others to improve public charging infrastructure.

The ministry of power said earlier this year that many private organisations have stepped forward to install EV charging stations to develop a convenient charging network grid and gain the trust of consumers. The ministry also intends to place charging stations along a 3×3-kilometer grid.

According to a statement, “The government has increased its focus initially on these nine mega cities (with a population of over 4 million). The aggressive efforts undertaken by the government through various implementing agencies have resulted in rapid growth in deployment of public EV charging infrastructure."

Between October 2021 and January 2022, over 600 public EV charging stations were installed in those cities, which is approximately 2.5 times the previous numbers.

Advertisement

However, following the saturation of EV infrastructure in these megacities, the government intends to gradually expand coverage to other cities.

EV CHARGING STATIONS

Tata Power is among the companies which have deployed charging solutions in 40 cities around the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Lucknow. In total, the company has installed over 600 EV charging points across India.

Advertisement

It has also signed MoUs with IOCL, HPCL, IGL, MGL and Maharashtra government. Additionally, Tata Power has partnered with Tata Motors, MG Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (India) to develop EV Charging Solutions.

Separately, a joint venture between billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and energy behemoth BP has opened charging hubs in Delhi, as the two companies expand their fuel retail network, offering multiple fuel options as well as EV charging infrastructure.

Advertisement

Reliance BP Mobility Limited or Jio-bp is collaborating with multiple demand aggregators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and technology partners with the goal of becoming the leading EV charging infrastructure player in India, according to RIL’s third-quarter earnings announcement which was made public in January this year.

The Adani Total Gas Ltd has said the EV charging station will enable a “quick turnaround time for EV owners with best-in-class fast charging technology and easy-to-use digital platforms".

Advertisement

Suresh P Manglani, CEO of ATGL, said in a statement: “The commencement of the EV business with setting up the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide a choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India, while timely seizing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fueling solutions across all major cities and towns in India."

The company intends to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EV charging stations across the country and has a plan to go beyond 1,500 EVCS based on demand and momentum in the country’s EV ecosystem.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.