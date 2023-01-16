IndOS VS iOS: Govt Working on Indian OS To Compete With Apple And Google - All Details Here

The Indian Government is reportedly working on a new project called ‘IndOs’, an indigenous mobile operating system, to create competition for Google’s Android in the mobile operating system market along with Apple’s iOS.

“India is one of the largest mobile device markets in the globe. Our objective is to create a secure Indian mobile operating system that could also create choices and competition for Android’s dominance in the Indian market and a smaller share of iOS," a senior government official was quoted as saying to Business Standard.

The report from Business Standard said that the step to build IndOS is significant. It comes at a time when Google is under scrutiny in the country and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has already slapped a fine for allegedly abusing its dominant position through the Android Play Store policy.

Advertisement

According to a report from Reuters, the US-based tech giant recently, in a Supreme Court, said that the growth of Google’s Android ecosystem is on the brink of stalling in India due to an antitrust order that asks the company to change how it markets the platform.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Alphabet Inc-owned Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97 per cent of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google has so far said the CCI decision will force it to change its long-standing business model, but its Indian Supreme Court filing for the first time quantifies the impact and details the changes the company will need to make.

The US-based technology company will need to modify its existing contracts, introduce new license agreements and alter its existing arrangements with more than 1,100 device manufacturers and thousands of app developers, the report said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here