Infinix Brings 4K QLED TV To India For Under Rs 35,000: All Details

4K televisions have become affordable, and you can easily buy them for around Rs 50,000 but now the market is moving towards having 4K QLED TVs in the lower price band, and Infinix is probably the most unlikely brand to achieve this feat. The company has launched a 55-inch 4K QLED TV in India this week, called the Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV.

As the name suggests, you get a 55-inch screen with support for UHD or 4K resolution. This could signal the change in the industry, and we expect more brands to follow suit.

Infinix 4K QLED TV Price India

Infinix has brought two models to the market, Infinix 50X3 4K which is priced at Rs 24,990 and the Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV which will be selling for Rs 34,990. Both the TVs go on sale next week.

Infinix 4K QLED TV Specifications

Besides the 4K QLED panel, Infinix also claims to have focused on a premium design for this model. It carries 1.6mm bezels on the screen, and an x-blade metal stand that brings aesthetics to the TV. The display comes equipped with Dolby Vision and supports HDR10+ for high-def viewing experience. It offers 400 nits of peak brightness and has a high level sRGB colour gamut.

The TV is powered by a MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Infinix is using the Android TV 11 version on this 4K TV which it says is Android 12 in the real world. The TV has three HDMI ports, with support for ARC, two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN port, Wi-Fi and headphone jack for connectivity. You also have two 36W box speakers and tweeters that are optimised for Dolby Atmos.

The other 4K model has a 50-inch display, quad-core MediaTek processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage and dual 24W speakers.

