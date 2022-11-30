Infinix Hot 20S Launched With 'HyperVision' Display: Check Price, Specs Here

Focusing on providing the best possible hardware for the price, Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 20S in the Philippines. The Hot 20S comes packing a Mediatek G96 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a large 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The launch date for India and the rest of the regions still needs to be determined.

Infinix Hot 20S Specifications

Infinix Hot 20S features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM (8+5GB Extended RAM) and 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD).

The phone uses a 6.78-inch IPS FHD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate support for the display. Moreover, the company calls the display a ‘HyperVision Gaming-Pro’ display for its gaming-specific features.

For imaging, the smartphone packs a 50-megapixel primary shooter at the helm, with two subsequent 2-megapixel sensors.

The front houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Infinix Hot 20S runs on Android 12 out of the box, with the company’s skin on top. The battery is sizeable at 5000 mAh, with support for 18W Type-C fast charge.

Infinix Hot 20S price and availability

The Infinix Hot 20S retails for PHP 8,499 (approximately Rs 12,300) for the sole 8GB+128GB variant in the Philippines.

The phone is available in White, Purple, Blue, and Black color options and is listed on Shopee to buy. Indian availability and price have not been announced yet.

