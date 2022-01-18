Infinix InBook X2 Budget Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel CPU Launched

Infinix has announced the launch of a budget laptop series, the Infinix InBook X2. The new notebooks come nearly two months after the company launched their first Infinix InBook X1 series. The current versions retain 10th-generation Intel CPUs, and users can enjoy Windows 11 out of the box. The laptops also feature a similar design with the same colour options. That being said, customers can choose between red, silver, and teal colours. The new Infinix laptop series are announced for global markets, and the India-specific availability details remain unclear.

Infinix InBook X2 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the new Infinix InBook X2 features a 14-inch IPS display with full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution and a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen has up to 300 nits of peak brightness and a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut for accurate colours. Under the hood, users can choose between 10-generation Intel CPUs - Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1, and Core i7-1065G7. The CPU comes paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The Infinix InBook X2 also comes with a backlit keyboard (without Numpad) and an HD Video Camera.

Connectivity options include an SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, a single HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C port. There’s another USB-C port for charging. Users can also use dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. We get two speakers onboard with DTS audio processing support and two microphones. The Infinix InBook X2 carries a 50Whr battery that is touted to last up to 13 hours. The packaging includes a 45W USB-C Power Adapter, but users can also use a 65W charger. The laptop runs on Windows 11 out of the box.

Infinix InBook X2 Price

The Infinix InBook X2 series price starts from $399 (roughly Rs 29,700) for the base Intel Core i3 CPU model. The other two models with Core i5 and i7 CPUs cost $549 (approx Rs 40,900) and$649 (approx Rs 48,300) in Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, and select other countries. Its sale will start on January 22; however, the prices will vary from region to region. The India-specific availability details remain unclear.

