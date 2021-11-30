Infinix Announces Inbook X1 Laptop In India: Price, Specs And More

Chinese manufacturer Infinix is venturing into laptops. The company has announced its first laptop in India, the Infinix Inbook X1 laptop that comes with Intel‘s Core processors, along with several new features like a physical privacy switch to turn the mic and camera on and off straight from the motherboard, a backlit camera, NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, a fingerprint sensor, and more. The Infinix Inbook X1 will be launched on December 8, 2021 and will be available for sale on Flipkart. The company has not announced the pricing of the laptop, but it is said to be one of the most aggressively-priced products in the market.

The Inbook X1 laptops will have a 14-inch IPS display across variants with 330 nits of peak brightness. The laptop will be powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core i3, i5, and i7 paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The laptop comes with an LPDDR4X RAM and an NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. There is a 55Whr battery on the Infinix Inbook X1 laptop which supports 65W fast charging. The laptop comes with a metallic design and weighs just 1.48 kg.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with two USB type C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card slot, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth v5.1. There is an HD camera with a 720p resolution on the Infinix Inbook X1.

